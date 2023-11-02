As you may know, I recently declared myself as an independent candidate for President. “Independent” doesn’t just mean I’m independent of the two parties. It also means I’m independent of their traditional funders, all the corporate donors, Big Tech, Big Pharma, Wall Street, and the rest.

But let me tell you who I’m NOT independent of. I’m not independent of the American people! And I don’t want to be. Because I’m not beholden to all the usual political players, when I am President, YOU — the people — are going to be my boss. You are going to be who I listen to. Not the lobbyists or the influence peddlers or the whole out-of-touch culture of Washington, DC.

And that means I’m also dependent on you to fund my campaign. Those megacorporations and insiders won’t touch me with a ten-foot pole. Instead I’m relying on thousands and thousands, soon to be millions, of small donations from people like you.

Close to two-thirds of American voters say they want an alternative to the two-party candidates. If you’re serious about that, I’d like to ask you to donate to my campaign so we can get on the ballot in all 50 states. Now is the time to show everyone an independent candidate is for real.

My promise to you is that I will bring you an administration that is INDEPENDENT of the corrupt and paralyzed party elites, and DEPENDENT on the will of the people to completely turn this country around.

DONATE TO MY CAMPAIGN