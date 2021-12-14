American Values

American Values advances my lifelong battle against the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has subverted America’s once exemplary democracy.

It exposes the corporations that poison our children, commoditize our landscape and our people, privatize the commons, and corrupt government officials.

It calls out the governmental regulatory agencies that are supposed to protect us from toxic pollution, theft, and injury, but instead are captured by the very industries they are supposed to regulate.

American Values provides a blueprint on how we can end corruption, save democracy and protect the rights of future generations by demanding the health and well-being of people take priority over corporate profits and political power plays.

Please join me in this new revolution to resurrect American democracy.

