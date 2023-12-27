RFK Jr.’s Policies + Politics

Home
Archive
About
This Is a "Three-Man Race"
Fox News host Harris Faulkner declared the 2024 presidential election a “three-man race” during a Faulkner Focus segment where she discussed the “How I…
  
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
67
How I See the State of Our Union
Today I released a video on how I see the state of our union. My message is, “What we once were, we can be again.” In English: In Spanish: In my speech…
  
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
53
Big Ballot Access Wins, Super Tuesday, and Chris Cuomo Interview
Ballot Victories in Nevada and Idaho: Last night my campaign announced that we have collected the necessary signatures to put me on the ballot in…
  
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
26
I Visited Lahaina and Saw First-Hand the Worst Example of Government Inefficiency and Corruption
Last August’s wildfire in Lahaina caused widespread devastation across Maui. It was among the worst natural disasters Hawaii’s ever seen—and the…
  
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
70
Bitcoin, Border, and Energy: My Interview on CNBC's "Last Call" With Brian Sullivan
On Thursday night, CNBC host Brian Sullivan interviewed me on his show, “Last Call.” We discussed the southern border, LNG exports, and bitcoin. Here’s…
  
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
80

February 2024

January 2024

December 2023

November 2023

© 2024 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture