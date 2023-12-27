RFK Jr.’s Policies + Politics
This Is a "Three-Man Race"
Fox News host Harris Faulkner declared the 2024 presidential election a "three-man race" during a Faulkner Focus segment where she discussed the "How I…
Mar 10
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
190
67
How I See the State of Our Union
Today I released a video on how I see the state of our union. My message is, "What we once were, we can be again." In English: In Spanish: In my speech…
Mar 8
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
221
53
Big Ballot Access Wins, Super Tuesday, and Chris Cuomo Interview
Ballot Victories in Nevada and Idaho: Last night my campaign announced that we have collected the necessary signatures to put me on the ballot in…
Mar 6
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
105
26
I Visited Lahaina and Saw First-Hand the Worst Example of Government Inefficiency and Corruption
Last August's wildfire in Lahaina caused widespread devastation across Maui. It was among the worst natural disasters Hawaii's ever seen—and the…
Mar 3
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
206
70
Bitcoin, Border, and Energy: My Interview on CNBC's "Last Call" With Brian Sullivan
On Thursday night, CNBC host Brian Sullivan interviewed me on his show, "Last Call." We discussed the southern border, LNG exports, and bitcoin. Here's…
Mar 2
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
122
80
February 2024
What I Would Have Done in East Palestine
On Tuesday I visited East Palestine, Ohio, the site of one of the worst environmental disasters in decades, where 38 train cars carrying vinyl chloride…
Feb 29
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
161
80
Breaking Free From the Two-Party System
The Founding Fathers warned us about political parties. In George Washington's farewell address, America's first and only independent president…
Feb 15
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
190
61
January 2024
As President, I Will Stand With United Steelworkers and Oppose Nippon Deal
On December 18, 2023, Nippon Steel announced that they had reached an agreement with US Steel management to acquire the 122-year-old steel maker and…
Jan 30
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
139
71
December 2023
The Redemption of Work in the AI Age
Guest post by Charles Eisenstein Ever since the early days of the Industrial Revolution, futurists have promised an imminent Age of Leisure, a paradise…
Dec 27, 2023
•
Charles Eisenstein
149
64
Ballot Access Laws Are Undemocratic. Here's How We Can Fix Them.
In George Washington's farewell address, America's first and only independent president warned that the rise of political parties would eventually…
Dec 11, 2023
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
139
74
November 2023
Biden's Carbon Pipeline — A Boondoggle for Big Oil Punishes Iowa Farmers
For 40 years, I've stood among the leadership of the environmental movement crafting sensible market-based solutions for reducing our deadly addiction…
Nov 30, 2023
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
106
44
Hawking Is One of the Great Joys of My Life
I started hawking when I was 9 years old. My uncle, President Kennedy, was in the White House at the time. A lot of people were talking about Camelot…
Nov 28, 2023
•
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
125
24
